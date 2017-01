The Charlotte Hornets beat the Trail Blazers 107-85 last night. Portland moves on to Philadelphia tomorrow night…..Markelle Fultz scored 37 points to lead the Huskies to a 85-83 OT win over Colorado. Utah beat WSU 88-47…..The LCC men shot 77% in the second half to take an 80-63 win at Green River last night. Keun Palu-Thompson had 28 points. The LCC women defeated Green River 74-50. Both LCC teams host Highline Saturday with women at 5 pm and men at 7 pm…..Will Burghardt eclipsed the MM 1,000 point total in a 68-44 win over Ridgefield. R.A. Long had a huge win at Hockinson 41-38…..The Kelso Lassies host Fort Vancouver tonight, KLOG 6:55 pm…..The Kelso wrestlers made senior night a winner as they dominated Prairie 67-12 last night.