The Blazers beat the Lakers 105-98 on a night they honored the 1977 NBA Champion Portland team…..The Huskies lost at Arizona State 86-75 last night. Tonight, WSU is at Arizona and Gonzaga hosts San Diego…..The LCC men beat Centralia 71-54 as Spencer Sweet led the way with 19. The LCC women also downed Centralia 69-59 as Madi Lord had 19…..The Kelso boys lost to Prairie 86-59 last night, the Scots first league loss. Tonight Mark Morris is at Columbia River (FM 101.5 The Wave) and R.A. Long travels to Woodland…..The Prairie girls defeated the Kelso Lassies 54-20. MM beat River 51-37 and Woodland downed RAL 64-51…..The RAL wrestlers beat Fort but lost to River last night. The Jacks will compete at Washougal tonight.