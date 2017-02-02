A tough loss for the LCC men’s basketball team as they squandered a 24 point lead and lost 75-74 in OT to South Puget Sound. The LCC women blasted SPSCC 84-49…..In Pac-12 men’s action USC beat Washington 82-74 and UCLA downed the WSU Cougars 95-79. Tonight, #1 Gonzaga is at BYU…..The Kelso boys beat Mountain View 61-57 last night. The Scots host Hudson’s Bay tonight with a new start time of 6 pm…..The Kelso Lassies also beat Mt. View 45-26. The Lassies are also at Bay tonight, also with a new 6 pm start time. The Mark Morris girls are at Hockinson tonight with and adjusted start of 6 pm. The R.A. Long Lumberjills are at Ridgefield, regular start of 7 pm…..Kelso Babe Ruth has on-line registration underway at its website: kelsobaberuth.siplay.com.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 2nd February 2017 at 08:46

