The Kelso Hilanders defeated Gig Harbor 62-52 in the boys 3A Bi-District last night. The Scots play Wilson Friday night for a berth to State. Tonight the Kelso Lassies play Wilson, 5:55 pm on KLOG…..Naselle eliminated the Three Rivers boys 73-30 in 1B District…..The LCC women avoided a monumental upset by rallying late to beat winless Pierce 55-50 last night. The LCC men were blown out in the second half and lost to Pierce 76-59…..The Trail Blazers host the Boston Celtics tonight, KLOG after the Kelso playoff game…..In men’s college hoops tonight Gonzaga is at Loyola, the Huskies visit Colorado, WSU at Utah, Oregon at UCLA and OSU at USC…..The Mariners traded backup catcher Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash.