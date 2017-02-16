The Blazers head to the All-Star break with a loss to Utah 111-88. Portland is off until next Thursday…..Both LCC teams beat Green River last night. The women downed the Gators 72-36 and the men beat Green River 84-66…..The Huskies host Arizona State tonight, KLOG 7:30 pm. Also, Arizona is at WSU, Utah at Oregon, Colorado at Oregon State and San Francisco at Gonzaga…..The Kelso boys basketball season came to and end with a 58-53 loss to Capital at the 3A Bi-District. The Scots finish 18-6. R.A. Long hopes to stay alive with a win over Columbia River tonight at the 2A District. The game is at 7 pm at MM…..The Mark Morris girls beat Woodland 72-36 to stay alive at the 2A District. The Monarchs play Washougal Saturday at Woodland for a berth to State.