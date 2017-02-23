The Lower Columbia College basketball teams came up with a sweep at Centralia last night. The LCC women beat the Blazers 53-49 as Madison Crews hit four three-pointers in the 4th quarter to lead the way in her hometown. LCC is now 11-1 in league. The LCC men beat the Blazers 77-69 as Devin Johnson scored 32. The final LCC home games of the season are Saturday…..Dillon Brooks hit a three just before the buzzer as the Ducks beat Cal 68-65 last night. Also, Stanford downed OSU 79-66. #1 Gonzaga is at San Diego tonight…..Back to work for the Trail Blazers tonight as they take on the Magic in Orlando, KLOG 3:05 pm….UW football coach Chris Petersen has hired former Ducks assistant Mark Lubick to join the staff as QB coach and co-offensive coordinator.