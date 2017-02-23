The Lower Columbia College basketball teams came up with a sweep at Centralia last night. The LCC women beat the Blazers 53-49 as Madison Crews hit four three-pointers in the 4th quarter to lead the way in her hometown. LCC is now 11-1 in league. The LCC men beat the Blazers 77-69 as Devin Johnson scored 32. The final LCC home games of the season are Saturday…..Dillon Brooks hit a three just before the buzzer as the Ducks beat Cal 68-65 last night. Also, Stanford downed OSU 79-66. #1 Gonzaga is at San Diego tonight…..Back to work for the Trail Blazers tonight as they take on the Magic in Orlando, KLOG 3:05 pm….UW football coach Chris Petersen has hired former Ducks assistant Mark Lubick to join the staff as QB coach and co-offensive coordinator.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 23rd February 2017 at 09:00
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta