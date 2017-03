Foss eliminated Mark Morris 72-55 at the Boys 2A State tournament in Yakima yesterday. Will Burghardt capped off his great MM career with 16 points. MM finished 18-7…..The LCC teams swept South Puget Sound in Olympia last night. The LCC men snapped the Clippers 18-game win streak with a 67-66 win. The LCC women won the West title by themselves with a 69-58 victory. Both LCC teams now get ready for the NWAC tournament next week…..UCLA blasted Washington 98-66 and USC defeated WSU 87-64 in Pac-12 men’s hoops last night…..The Trail Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, KLOG 6:35 pm…..The Mariners are 4-1 in the Cactus League after rallying to beat Cleveland 7-4 yesterday. The M’s play the Brewers today, KLOG 12:00 pm.