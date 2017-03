Steven Hauschka is moving from Seattle, signing with the Buffalo Bills…..At the men’s Pac-12 tournament, USC beat Washington 78-73, Colorado over WSU 73-63 and Cal beat OSU 67-62. The Huskies, Cougars and Beavers all eliminated…..The NWAC men’s basketball tournament is underway at Everett CC. The LCC Red Devils have the late game tonight (10pm) against Spokane, 9:55 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Trail Blazers host the Philadelphia 76’ers tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The Cleveland Indians beat the Mariners 14-6 last night in Peoria. The M’s play the Cubs today…..The LCC baseball home games with Lane have been adjusted. Originally a four game set on Friday and Saturday, the games will be instead be Saturday at 1 pm and Sunday at 12 pm, weather permitting.