The NCAA tournament is underway with Gonzaga playing South Dakota State at 11 am in Salt Lake City…..Lorenzo Romar was fired as the Washington basketball coach after 15 seasons. Kelso native Tommy Lloyd’s name has been mentioned as a possible candidate…..The Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-106 last night. Portland plays at Atlanta on Saturday…..The Mariners lost to the Dodgers 12-7 yesterday. The M’s play the Royals today. It will be delayed on the M’s Radio Network, KLOG 6:55 pm…..Prep baseball and softball teams are hoping to get some games in today. In baseball, R.A. Long is at Kelso and Mark Morris at Prairie. In softball, Rochester is at RAL and MM at Fort…..In boys soccer last night, Woodland defeated Kelso 1-0.