LCC men’s basketball coach Jim Roffler has retired after 26 winning seasons. Roffler had an incredible 71% win total and a 541-273 record. A search for a new coach will begin soon…..Gonzaga takes West Virginia in the NCAA Sweet 16 today at 4 pm in San Jose. The Oregon Ducks play Michigan at 4:30 pm in Kansas City…..The Blazers host the New York Knicks tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The LCC softball team opens league play at Clackamas today…..In prep softball, Rochester defeated Mark Morris 12-6. Montesano is at R.A. Long today…..In prep baseball, Chehalis beat Kelso 9-3. The Scotties take on Prairie in a 6 pm game at Story Field. Also, Mark Morris beat Hudson’s Bay 7-4…..In boys soccer, Kelso blanked Chehalis 4-0, RAL over Washougal 5-2 and MM beat Hockinson 3-2.