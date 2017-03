The Blazers and Rockets meet at Moda Center tonight, KLOG 6:35 pm…..Georgia Tech beat the WSU women 69-61 in the WNIT semi-finals last night…..Jim Hayford is leaving EWU to become the new head coach at Seattle U…..The Mariners and Dodgers ended in a 3-3 tie yesterday. The M’s have today off at spring training…..The Kelso baseball team defeated Mt. View 6-4 yesterday as River Liepa got the win by striking out 11 in six innings. Kelso is slated to be at Evergreen today at 4 pm…..The Kelso Lassies host Hudson’s Bay in a 4 pm game at Tam O’Shanter Park, weather permitting…..In boys soccer last night, Columbia River edged Mark Morris 1-0. Tonight, Kelso is at home against Prairie at 7 pm…..Kelso hosts Bay in a 3 pm girls golf match at Three Rivers.