The Blazers closed out the regular season with a 103-100 loss to the Pelicans last night. Portland opens the playoffs Sunday afternoon at Golden State…..The Mariners couldn’t hold a 5-0 lead and lost to the Houston Astros 10-5 last night. The M’s take today off before hosting the Rangers tomorrow night…..They’ll try to play some baseball and softball today. In baseball, Kelso hosts Mountain View and River is at R.A. Long. In softball, Fort is at Kelso, MM at Hockinson and Washougal at RAL…..The LCC baseball game at Grays Harbor Friday has been moved to Sunday. The Devils host GH on Saturday…..Manuel Cabrera scored two goals and had an assist in R.A. Long’s 3-1 soccer win over Hockinson last night. Also, MM beat Washougal 2-1 after the Monarchs won the PK shootout 5-4.