Golden State beat Portland 110-81 last night to take a 2-0 lead in the first round NBA Playoff series. The Blazers host game three Saturday night…..Mitch Haniger had three hits and four RBI’s to lead the Mariners to a 10-5 win over Miami. The M’s are in Oakland tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..In softball yesterday, Battle Ground beat R.A. Long 8-6. Kelso hopes to play Evergreen at home today…..The Kelso baseball team is also slated to host Hudson’s Bay in baseball today…..The LCC baseball team is moving up Sunday’s home DH with Pierce to tomorrow at 1 pm…..Mt. View edged Kelso 1-0 in boys soccer last night. Tonight at 6 pm it’s RAL and MM at Longview Memorial…..Civil War girls tennis today, weather permitting, as MM hosts RAL at 3:30 pm.