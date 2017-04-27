James Paxton pitched seven innings of shutout ball leading the Mariners to an 8-0 victory at Detroit. The finale of the three-game set is today, KLOG 9:00 am…..In prep baseball yesterday, Columbia River defeated Mark Morris 7-1. Today, Kelso is at Fort Vancouver and R.A. Long visits Washougal…..Washougal downed Mark Morris 14-5 in girls softball yesterday. Today’s slate includes Mt. View at Kelso and RAL at Woodland…..In boys soccer today, Mark Morris is at Northlake Field playing Woodland at 5 pm. R.A. Long takes on Ridgefield in a 6 pm match at Longview Memorial Stadium…..The Seattle Seahawks have the 26th pick in the first round of tonight NFL Draft. The Hawks have just seven selections in the Draft and no picks in Saturday’s 4th and 5th rounds.