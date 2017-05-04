The Mariners scored four runs in the 8th inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-7. Jean Segura had four RBI’s. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..LCC split two games with Clark last night, losing 7-5 and winning 13-4. LCC will next be at home Sunday against Centralia at 1 pm, an alteration of the original schedule due to a Centralia scheduling mistake …..The LCC softball team swept Grays Harbor by identical 9-1 scores yesterday. The Devils are at Centralia today at 3 pm…..In Civil War softball, R.A. Long blanked Mark Morris 10-0. Today, Kelso hosts Prairie…..The Kelso baseball team slapped Hudson’s Bay 19-6 yesterday. R.A. Long downed Woodland 8-1…..The Kelso boys soccer team closed out the season with a 0-0 tie with Mt. View.