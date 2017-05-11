The Mariners have won four in a row after an 11-6 win at Philadelphia yesterday. The M’s are back to .500 (17-17) as they move to Toronto to play the Blue Jays today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..Kelso was eliminated at the 3A Bi-District baseball tournament with an 8-3 loss to Prairie yesterday. R.A. Long was also ousted at the 2A District with a 4-3 loss to Columbia River…..Woodland beat R.A. Long 2-1 and Ridgefield downed Mark Morris 10-1 in softball yesterday. MM is at Washougal today, weather permitting…..The R.A. Long soccer team is in a must-win situation tonight as they host Hockinson in a 2A District match at Longview Memorial Stadium, 6 pm start time…..The 3A District track and field meet continues at McKenzie Stadium today as both Kelso teams showed well yesterday.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 11th May 2017 at 08:42
-
