The Nationals beat the Mariners 5-1 yesterday. Washington goes for the sweep today, The start time has been moved up due to weather, KLOG 8:00 am pre game…..The NWAC baseball championships begin today at LCC’s Story Field. The first game is at 9:35 am this morning continuing on to the nightcap where the Lower Columbia Red Devils take on the Mt. Hood Saints, KLOG 7:30 pm…..Taft eliminated Rainier 8-1 in the first round of the Oregon 3A baseball playoffs…..The Rainier softball team advances in State with a 12-1 victory over Irrigon. The Columbians host Amity Friday afternoon…..Aunica Rybar of Mark Morris finished 20th at the State 2A girls golf tournament with an 84 yesterday. Zach Kochis of R.A. Long shot an 81 to take 33rd at the 2A boys State.