Mike Zunino hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Mariners a 6-5 win over Minnesota. It was Zunino’s second homer of the game. The M’s have won nine of the last 10 games and look for the sweep over the Twins tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. The NWAC Champion LCC baseball team will be guests of the Mariners tonight and introduced to the crowd tonight…..Yancy Bird pitched well, but it wasn’t enough in the Cowlitz Black Bears 3-1 loss to Gresham last night. The Bears are home for a seven game home stand starting tonight against the Bend Elks, game time 6:35 pm at Story Field…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team is slated to host the Thurston Bandits today. First pitch at Mark Morris HS is 5:30 pm, weather permitting.