Mike Zunino and Mitch Haniger hit homers to lead the Mariners to a 6-4 win over the Twins last night. The teams close out the series with a day game today, KLOG 9:00 am…..Former LCC shortstop Seaver Whalen was drafted in the 32nd round by the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday…..Yancy Bird tossed six innings of one-hit ball to lead the Black Bears to a 2-0 victory over Kelowna. Cowlitz goes for the sweep tonight, 6:35 pm at Story Field…..Hilander Dental defeated RBI 15-8 in Legion ball at Rister Stadium last night. HD has a league double header against Chehalis at WF West today at 5 pm…..The 25th Bud Clary War of the Border summer high school basketball tourney begins tomorrow…..In powder puff football last night, R.A. Long defeated Mark Morris 14-0.