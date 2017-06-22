The Mariners broke up Justin Verlander’s no-hitter in the sixth inning and rallied for a 7-5 victory. Jarod Dyson’s bunt single sparked the team to three runs in the 6th and four in the 7th. The M’s host the Tigers tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..LSU beat Florida State to advance to a rematch with Oregon State tomorrow at the College World Series…..The Cowlitz Black Bears beat the Kitsap Blue Jackets 8-1 in a non-league game last night. The Bears host Thurston County in another non-leaguer tonight, 6:35 pm at Story Field…..The Vancouver Cardinals swept two from Hilander Dental in Legion ball last night at Rister Stadium. The scores were 11-2 and 6-4…..In MLS, Minneapolis beat Portland 3-2 and Orlando City tied the Sounders 1-1…..The NBA Draft is today, KLOG 4:00 pm.