The Mariners broke up Justin Verlander’s no-hitter in the sixth inning and rallied for a 7-5 victory. Jarod Dyson’s bunt single sparked the team to three runs in the 6th and four in the 7th. The M’s host the Tigers tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..LSU beat Florida State to advance to a rematch with Oregon State tomorrow at the College World Series…..The Cowlitz Black Bears beat the Kitsap Blue Jackets 8-1 in a non-league game last night. The Bears host Thurston County in another non-leaguer tonight, 6:35 pm at Story Field…..The Vancouver Cardinals swept two from Hilander Dental in Legion ball last night at Rister Stadium. The scores were 11-2 and 6-4…..In MLS, Minneapolis beat Portland 3-2 and Orlando City tied the Sounders 1-1…..The NBA Draft is today, KLOG 4:00 pm.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 22nd June 2017 at 07:16
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta