Edwin Diaz gave up two runs in the ninth inning allowing the Philadelphia Phillies a 5-4 win over Seattle. The M’s have lost four straight heading into an off-day today. Seattle begins a road series at the L.A. Angels tomorrow night…..Kelowna scored in the bottom of the 14th inning to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 6-5 last night. The games lasted 4:26, the longest Black Bear game timewise. Cowlitz begins a three-game set at Victoria tonight…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team plays two games today at the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls Idaho beginning at 10 am…..R.A. Long has elevated assistant Rob James as the head coach of the Lumberjack football team this fall. James takes over for Dick Abrams, who left after one season at the helm.