Chris Sale won his AL leading 13th game as the Boston Red Sox blanked the Seattle Mariners 4-0 yesterday. The M’s have today off before hosting the New York Mets for three starting tomorrow night…..Bellingham defeated Cowlitz 5-1 in West Coast League action last night. The Black Bears will try and avoid the sweep tonight at 6:35 pm…..Kelso defeated Columbia Basin 12-2 last night to go 2-0 at the Babe Ruth 15 Regional at Rister Stadium. Tanner Davis had four RBI to lead the way. Kelso plays East Portland tonight at 7 pm. Also, KWRL blanked Riverton Wyoming 5-0. KWRL plays Glacier Montana at 1 pm this afternoon…..The Pac-12 media picked Washington and USC to win their respective divisions this football season. USC was the selection to win the overall Pac-12 title.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 27th July 2017 at 07:29
-
