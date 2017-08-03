Joey Gallo hit one of three Texas homers in the Rangers 5-1 win over the Mariners. The M’s four game win streak is snapped as they head to Kansas City for a four game set with the Royals, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Yakima Valley defeated Cowlitz 10-1 in West Coast League action last night. Since starting the second half 12-3, the Bears are just 1-7 in the past eight games. The Bears final regular season game is tonight at 7:05 pm against Yakima Valley. Tonight is Fan Appreciation Night. Cowlitz closes out the schedule with three games at Bend starting tomorrow night…..Seahawk great Kenny Easley is part of the NFL Hall of Fame induction class. The ceremony is Saturday at 4 pm. The Hall of Fame game between the Cowboys and Cardinals is tonight in Canton, Ohio.