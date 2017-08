The Seattle Mariners hang on in the playoff race, hitting 3 HR in yesterday’s 6-3 win over Oakland. Nelson Cruz hit 2 HR, while Kyle Seager also went deep as the M’s sweep the two-game set. The LA Angels come in to open a four-game set at Safeco Field, KLOG starting time at 6 pm this evening…..Battle Ground-based Primetime finished at 1-3 in pool play, so they won’t advance to the knockout bracket at the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series being played in Ephrata. Parker Reeves of RAL had two doubles in yesterday’s win over Blue Lick KY; Reeves’ brother Hunter and Alex Brady of RAL also played on that team…..The Mint Valley Junior City Golf Championships wrap up today, while the 70th annual Ladies Lower Columbia Golf Tournament starts today and goes through tomorrow.