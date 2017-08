Yonder Alonzo hit his first homer as a Mariner as he lead the team to a 7-6 win over Baltimore yesterday. Edwin Diaz walked three batters and hit two in the 9th inning and was lifted for Mark Rzepczynski, who struck out Chris Davis with the bases load to preserve the victory. The M’s have a travel day today and begin a 12 game road trip tomorrow at Tampa Bay…..The Seahawks made some roster moves yesterday as they signed former 49’ers cornerback Tramaine Brock to a one-year contract. Brock was recently cleared in a domestic violence case but still could face discipline from the NFL. He will compete for one of the cornerback positions. The Hawks also signed linebacker Rodney Butler. The Hawks host the Minnesota Vikings in a pre-season game tomorrow night.