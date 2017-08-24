The Mariners rallied in the eight inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-6 last night. Taylor Motter had a two-run single and Kyle Seager a three-run homer in the winning rally. The M’s take today off before beginning a three game set at the New York Yankees on Friday…..Diego Valeri became the Timbers all-time goal scorer with his 52nd in Portland’s 2-1 win over Colorado last night. The Sounders tied with Vancouver 1-1…..The LCC women’s soccer team opens the season today with a 12 pm game against Columbia Basin at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila…..The LCC volleyball team opens the season at home Friday with a 1 pm match against Columbia Basin…..The web.com PGA WinCo Open begins today at Pumpkin Ridge. 25 PGA Tour cards will be issued after Sunday’s final round.