The Mariners are back home after an 8-7 loss at Baltimore yesterday. The M’s have lost five straight as they take today off before hosting the Oakland A’s tomorrow…..The Seahawks finish up the NFL Pre-Season tonight with a 7 pm game at Oakland. The Hawks have to cut the roster from 90 to 53 on Saturday…..The high school football season begins tonight with the R.A. Long Lumberjacks hosting the Centralia Tigers at 7 pm. The rest of the action is tomorrow night including Kelso at Mark Morris…..The LCC soccer team scored in the first two minutes and made it hold up in a 1-0 victory over Clackamas yesterday…..The Red Devil volleyball team earned two wins yesterday, 3-1 over Olympic and an epic 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Clark. The Devils are at Chemeketa tonight at 6 pm.