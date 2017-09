The Houston Astros completed a three game sweep over Seattle with a 5-3 win last night. Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to win it. The M’s have today off before hosting the Angels for three starting tomorrow night…..Brianna Edwards had 20 kills to lead Rainier to a 3-0 volleyball victory over Clatskanie. Tonight, R.A. Long hosts W.F. West…..The LCC volleyball team will host Mt. Hood tonight at 6 pm. The match was scheduled for Gresham, but the Mt. Hood gym is being used as a shelter for Gorge fire evacuees…..In girls soccer today, Kelso host Mark Morris at 4 pm and R.A. Long is at home against W.F. West at 6 pm…..The GSHL Girls Swimming Jamboree is today at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool at MM. Kelso, RAL and MM will be part of the competition.