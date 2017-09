Mike Zunino hit two homers to lead the Mariners to an 8-1 victory over Texas yesterday. The M’s welcome Felix Hernandez off the disabled list to pitch today against the Rangers, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Former Kalama star Averi Dyer had 23 kills to lead Bellevue over LCC 3-1 in college volleyball last night…..Tonight in prep V-ball, Kelso is at Heritage, Hockinson at Mark Morris and R.A. Long at Ridgefield…..LCC tied Tacoma 3-3 in college soccer as Emily McCoy had a goal and an assist to lead the way…..Tonight in high school soccer, Kelso is at Aberdeen, RAL at Ridgefield (both at 7 pm) and Hockinson visits MM (5 pm)…..Kelso QB A.J. Hoggatt will have knee surgery today and will miss 4-6 weeks…..Pre-Sale tickets for tomorrow Civil War are on sale today and tomorrow from 11 to 3 at RAL.