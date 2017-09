The Mariners lost to the Rangers 8-5, a fifth straight loss. Seattle and Texas play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC soccer team is tied for second place in league after a 4-1 win over Centralia. Kayla Willis scored two goals to lead the way…..The LCC volleyball team opened league play with a 3-0 sweep over Centralia. Nina Bailey had 11 kills and a .588 hitting percentage…..Tonight in girls soccer, Washougal is at R.A. Long (6 pm), Hudson’s Bay visits Kelso (7 pm) and Mark Morris is at Columbia River (8 pm)…..In prep volleyball, Washougal at RAL and MM at River, both 7 pm…..In boys golf today, Camas and Kelso meet at Camas Meadows, MM, Prairie and Heritage compete at The Cedars and RAL meets Columbia River at Lewis River.