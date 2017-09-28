Mark Canha hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Oakland A’s a 6-5 win over the Mariners. Seattle has today off before finishing the season with three games at Anaheim this weekend…..The Lower Columbia College volleyball team goes to 3-0 in league play after a 3-0 sweep over South Puget Sound last night…..In prep volleyball tonight, Evergreen is at Kelso, Columbia River at R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Washougal, all at 7 pm…..Pierce edged LCC 1-0 in women’s college soccer yesterday…..Tonight in girls soccer, Mt. View is at Kelso (7 pm), Columbia River at RAL (6 pm) and MM is at Washougal (7 pm)…..Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (groin pull) is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s night game against the Colts, but Pete Carroll is hopeful he can play.