The Washington men’s basketball team came up with a great upset win over #2 Kansas 74-56 in Kansas City. The Dawgs have another big challenge coming up Sunday against Gonzaga. Idaho bounced Washington State 91-64 in Moscow…..The Kelso girls basketball team is now 3-0 after a 48-37 overtime win over Centralia. Kelso outscored the Tigers 11-0 on the extra session. Tonight, Mark Morris hosts Fort Vancouver, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The R.A. Long girls play a 5:30 pm game at Astoria…..In wrestling action tonight, Ridgefield visits R.A. Long and Mark Morris is at Columbia River, both at 6 pm…..In girls bowling, Kelso defeated Columbia River 1,998 to 1,958 and Evergreen beat Mark Morris 1,519 to 1,471.