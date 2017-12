The Blazers rallied from 16 down in the second half to beat Miami 102-95. Portland snaps a five game losing streak and moves to Orlando to play the Magic tomorrow…..Oregon defeated Portland State 95-84 in men’s college hoops…..The first Washington RPI basketball rankings released yesterday show the Kelso boys at #1 and the Mark Morris boys at #3. The Kelso girls are at #2. Kelso will play at Mark Morris in a girls-boys doubleheader on Friday. It will also be Mark Morris Hall of Fame Night as Laura McInnis, Andy Mason, Shawn Merz, Carol Smith Ruiz, Lisa Verage and Jocelyn Schauer will be honored…..The R.A. Long girls basketball team plays a 5:30 pm game at Rochester today…..The Portland Timbers traded Darlington Nagbe to Atlanta for allocation money.