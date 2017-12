San Antonio beat Portland 93-91 last night, handing the Blazers a fifth straight home loss…..Tanner Rybnikar hit a three at the buzzer to give R.A. Long a 49-48 victory at Heritage last night. The Jacks will host Columbia River in a league game tonight at 7 pm. The Mark Morris boys host Woodland tonight, FM 101.5 The Wave at 6:45 pm…..In girls play, Woodland rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Mark Morris 59-56. Also, River beat the RAL Jills 56-28…..In wrestling, the annual Godinho brothers match saw Castle Rock defeat Union 39-33. Rocket coach Joe Godinho gets bragging rights over Union coach John Godinho this year. Also, Washougal beat RAL 50-21…..In college hoops last night, Kansas State downed WSU 68-65. Tonight, Gonzaga visits San Diego State at 7 pm.