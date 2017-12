The WSU Cougars take on Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl tonight at 6 pm…..The Blazers host the 76’ers tonight at Moda Center, KLOG 6:35 pm…..The LCC Holiday Classic women’s tournament begins today at 1 pm. LCC takes on Delena at 7 pm tonight…..The Kelso boys defeated Metarie, Louisiana 71-66 in OT at the San Diego Surf N Slam tournament. The Scots play Viewmont, Utah at 3:45 pm today. The Mark Morris boys take on Lynden tonight at 9 pm at the Yakima SunDome, 8:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The R.A. Long boys host Aberdeen tonight at 7 pm…..The Kelso girls lost to Granite Bay, CA 50-39 in San Diego. Kelso plays Siena, CA today at 10:30 am. RAL lost to Banks 75-41 in Astoria. The Jills play Hood River at 2 pm. MM hosts Pt. Angeles tonight at 7:30 pm.