Round one of the boys basketball Civil War is tonight as the R.A. Long Lumberjacks host the Mark Morris Monarchs, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Last night in boys hoops, Kelso defeated Hudson’s Bay 56-46…..In girls basketball last night Kelso beat Hudson’s Bay 44-29, Mark Morris over Columbia River 61-32 and R.A. Long lost a heartbreaker at Woodland 66-65. Eastyn Reeves had 32 for the Jills…..In wrestling tonight, Kelso is at home against Hudson’s Bay and Mark Morris travels to Washougal…..In boys swimming, Kelso, MM and RAL meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool at 5 pm…..Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job according to the NFL Network…..The Seahawks signed former Jags kicker Jason Myers to a contract.