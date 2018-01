The Seahawks fired offensive line coach Tom Cable a day after letting offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell go. The team is hoping new voices will kick start the offense next season…..Chris Paul scored 37 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 121-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers…..The Lower Columbia College men’s basketball team won its league opener, an 83-66 victory at Green River. Spencer Sweet led the Devils with 25 points…..The Huskies host California in Pac-12 hoops tonight, KLOG 7:30 pm. WSU hosts Stanford tonight. Portland visits Gonzaga in WCC action…..The Mark Morris boys are at Hockinson tonight, 7:15 on FM 101.5 The Wave. R.A. Long hosts Ridgefield at 7 pm…..The Kelso wrestling team defeated a depleted Evergreen squad 65-6 last night.