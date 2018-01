The Lower Columbia College basketball teams swept Pierce last night. Tywanna Abbott scored 26 points to lead the Devil women to an 89-40 victory. Spencer Sweet scored 38 to lead LCC to a 95-74 win. Both teams host Grays Harbor Saturday beginning at 5 pm…..Garrett Berger scored 27 to lead Mark Morris to a 64-40 win over Ridgefield. Hockinson downed R.A. Long 75-63……The RAL girls will be at Washougal tonight at 7 pm…..The Kelso wrestling team shutout Prairie 77-0 last night. The Civil War wrestling match is tonight as R.A. Long hosts Mark Morris at 6 pm…..The Portland Trail Blazers host the Indiana Pacers tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..R.A. Long defeated Mark Morris by 17 pins in the Civil War bowling match yesterday.