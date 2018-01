The Kelso wrestling team honored the seniors and then clinched another league title with a 67-6 victory over Mt. View last night…..The Blazers beat the Timberwolves 123-114 last night. It was Portland’s 7th straight home win…..The LCC men’s basketball team lost to S. Puget Sound 88-80 last night. The LCC women beat SPSCC 73-52. Both LCC teams host Highline Saturday at 5 pm and 7 pm…..The big game in boys hoops tonight is Columbia River at Mark Morris, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. R.A. Long is at home against Woodland at 7 pm…..Libby Bartleson scored 26 points to lead MM to a 63-49 win over River. Woodland beat the RAL girls 55-33…..The GSHL 2A girls bowling district gets underway today at Crosley Bowl in Vancouver.