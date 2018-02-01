CJ McCollum went off for 50 points in just three quarters as the Trail Blazers blasted the Chicago Bulls 124-108. McCollum had 28 points in the first quarter and hit 50 at the end of the third before he was sat down in the fourth. The Blazers are at Toronto Friday…..The Huskies host Arizona State tonight, KLOG 7:30 pm. Last night Arizona beat WSU 100-72. Also tonight, San Diego visits Gonzaga…..The Devils came up with a sweep at Tacoma last night. The LCC women beat Tacoma 76-49 and the LCC men took care of the Titans 88-85. Both teams have the bye Saturday before returning to play next Wednesday…..The Mark Morris girls travel to Hockinson for a 7:30 pm game tonight. The R.A. Long Lumberjills are at home for a 7 pm game with Ridgefield.