Kelso defeated Shelton 68-55 in 3A Bi-District girls basketball last night. Alexis Kleven led the way with 25 points. The Lassies play Bethel Friday night at Rogers High in Puyallup. The Mark Morris girls will host Centralia in the 2A District on Friday after they beat Hockinson 62-48 last night…..The Kelso boys host Peninsula tonight in the 3A Bi-District, 6:55 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. It’s a “Blue Out” as fans are asked to wear blue…..The LCC women’s basketball team blasted Green River 104-28 as Kenya Lorton made all seven of her shots for 22 points. The LCC men defeated Green River 80-68 as Spencer Sweet had 23 points…..The Huskies are in Eugene to play the Ducks tonight. WSU is at Oregon State…..The Blazers host the Charlotte Hornets tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm.