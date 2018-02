The South Puget Sound at Lower Columbia College basketball games are a go tonight after being postponed last night. The women’s game begins at 6 pm followed by the men’s game at 8 pm, both on KLOG. The men’s game has big implications as the Clippers are 11-0 in the West Region and the Devils 10-1…..The Kelso girls basketball team has one more day of full preparation for Friday’s 3A Regional showdown with Bellevue. It’s a loser out game Friday night at 6 pm at Bellevue College, 5:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The Wahkiakum girls have a 2B Regional against White Swan Friday at 6 pm at Mark Morris…..The Mariners begin Spring Training games tomorrow afternoon against the San Diego Padres, KLOG 12 pm. Ariel Miranda will get the start for Seattle.