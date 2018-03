KLOG Thursday Sports

Kelso is playing Eastside Catholic this morning at the WIAA State Boys 3A tournament at the Tacoma Dome, KLOG. Mark Morris plays Renton at the 2A Boys State in Yakima, 3:30 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The LCC basketball teams closed out the regular season with wins over Tacoma last night. The Red Devil women beat TCC 73-65 and the Devil men over the Titans 110-75. Both teams will open up the NWAC Championships next week in Everett…..The Trail Blazers take on the Timberwolves tonight in Portland, KLOG 6:35 pm…..In Pac-12 men’s hoops tonight Oregon State visits Washington and the Oregon Ducks are at WSU…..The Cleveland Indians beat the Mariners 4-2 yesterday. The M’s host the Royals today.