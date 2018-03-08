The LCC Lady Devils have only eight healthy players as the NWAC Basketball Tournament opens in Everett, but the coach and the players say that they’re ready to compete for a title. LCC opens the tournament today when they take on the North Idaho Cardinals, KLOG coverage at 11:45 am. The men also open against North Idaho, but they won’t play until 10 pm on Saturday…..Three-time All-Pro DE Michael Bennett is reportedly on his way out of town, as it’s reported that he has been traded to Philly. Seattle gets WR Marcus Johnson and a 5th-round pick, while the Eagles also get a 7th-rounder…..The one-year deal that bring Ichiro back to Seattle is done, signing the All-Star to a one-year deal valued at $750,000. He could make another $1.25 million through incentives.