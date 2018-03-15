LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Portland tonight to take on the red hot Trail Blazers, KLOG 6:05 pm. The Blazers have won 10 straight…..The NCAA tournament is underway today. Last night in the NIT, Washington beat Boise State 77-74 to advance to the next round against St. Mary’s…..James Paxton pitched well last night as the Mariners beat the Giants 5-4. Seattle plays the A’s tonight in Mesa…..W.F. West scored five runs in the 8th inning to beat Kelso 6-1 in a clash of baseball powers. Mark Morris defeated Prairie 8-2. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks host Skyview in a 4 pm game at the Lumberyard today…..In softball, Rochester shutout Mark Morris 3-0…..In boys soccer, Woodland blanked Kelso 2-0 and R.A. Long scored in stoppage time to beat Bay 2-1.