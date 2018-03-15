LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Portland tonight to take on the red hot Trail Blazers, KLOG 6:05 pm. The Blazers have won 10 straight…..The NCAA tournament is underway today. Last night in the NIT, Washington beat Boise State 77-74 to advance to the next round against St. Mary’s…..James Paxton pitched well last night as the Mariners beat the Giants 5-4. Seattle plays the A’s tonight in Mesa…..W.F. West scored five runs in the 8th inning to beat Kelso 6-1 in a clash of baseball powers. Mark Morris defeated Prairie 8-2. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks host Skyview in a 4 pm game at the Lumberyard today…..In softball, Rochester shutout Mark Morris 3-0…..In boys soccer, Woodland blanked Kelso 2-0 and R.A. Long scored in stoppage time to beat Bay 2-1.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 15th March 2018 at 08:26
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta