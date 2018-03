The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Florida State Seminoles in NCAA men’s Sweet 16 action tonight in Los Angeles. The game tips off at 7:07 pm…..Kelso defeated Mark Morris 13-3 in prep softball yesterday. Capri Franzen had a homer and three RBI’s. MM is slated to host Astoria today at 7th Avenue Park, weather permitting…..Kelso is hoping to play baseball today. The Scots are slated to plat at Mt. View today at 4 pm…..Schuyler Garcia had two goals to lead Mark Morris to a 3-2 soccer win over Hockinson. Manuel Cabrera had a goal and an assist in R.A. Long’s 3-1 victory over Washougal…..In prep girls tennis yesterday, R.A. Long defeated Hudson’s Bay 4-2 and Mark Morris beat Fort Vancouver 5-1…..Mike Zunino hit three HR’s in the M’s 7-4 Cactus League win over the Brewers.