The 2018 MLB season is underway today. The Seattle Mariners open at home tonight against the Cleveland Indians, KLOG 6:00 pm. Felix Hernandez goes up against Corey Kluber…..The LCC softball team was impressive in a DH sweep over Clackamas by scores of 9-0 and 8-0. The Devils host Mt. Hood tomorrow at 2 pm…..The Kelso softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to stun Ridgefield 2-1. The Lassies are at Skyview today at 4 pm…..The Kelso baseball team beat Evergreen 3-1 yesterday. The Scots are at Hudson’s Bay today at 4 pm. Also yesterday, R.A. Long defeated Columbia River 8-2…..Memphis upset Portland 108-103 last night, snapping the Blazers seven game road win streak…..In boys soccer, River beat MM 5-0. Kelso hosts Prairie tonight at 7 pm.