The Trail Blazers grabbed the #3 seed in the NBA Playoffs with a 102-93 win over Utah last night. Portland hosts New Orleans in game one Saturday night…..The WIBCA Washington Boys All-State team will play LCC in a basketball scrimmage tonight at 7:30 pm. Washington plays Oregon in the Northwest Shootout Saturday at Liberty HS…..The Mariners have a day off today after defeating the Royals 4-2 in Kansas City yesterday. The M’s host the A’s tomorrow night…..Kelso hosts Mt. View in prep baseball today, 3:55 pm on KLOG (weather permitting). The Thunder beat Kelso 8-3 yesterday in Vancouver…..In boys soccer last night, R.A. Long beat Hockinson 3-2 and Washougal rallied to down Mark Morris 3-2 in PK’s.