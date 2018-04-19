The Astros scored six runs in the 7th inning and beat the Mariners 7-1 last night. It’s a day game today at Safeco Field, KLOG 11:30 am…..The Trail Blazers, down 0-2 to the Pelicans, will play at New Orleans tonight, 5:05 pm on The Wave…..Longview native Wes Armstrong is returning to coaching as he takes over as the head boys basketball coach at Kalama, replacing long time Chinook coach Jody Stemkoski…..In prep baseball, Kelso defeated Fort Vancouver 11-4, R.A. Long blanked Washougal 6-0 and Hockinson beat Mark Morris 12-4. Today, Kelso is at Evergreen, Ridgefield at RAL and Washougal at MM…..In softball, River beat MM 11-2. Today, MM is at RAL and Kelso at Fort…..Mt. View beat Kelso 3-0 in boys soccer. Mark Morris and R.A. Long play at 6 pm today at LMS.