Felix Hernandez got the win as the Mariners beat the White Sox 4-3 yesterday. The M’s begins a four game series at Cleveland today, KLOG 2:00 pm…..Shanay Dotson went 7 for 11 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI’s and two steals in LCC’s sweep at Chemeketa. The Devils won 18-12 and 17-2…..Mark Morris beat Washougal 20-6 and Hockinson edged R.A. Long 3-2 in prep softball yesterday. Today, Kelso is at Evergreen…..Kelso beat Prairie 15-3 in prep baseball yesterday. The teams play again today at Rister Stadium. Mark Morris defeated Columbia River 12-2. RAL is at Hockinson today…..The NFL Draft begins this afternoon in Dallas. The Seahawks have the 18th pick. With no picks in the second and third round, many expect Seattle to trade down for additional selections.